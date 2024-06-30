Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (606)
  • Weight 9,32 g
  • Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,612,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5833 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

