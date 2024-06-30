Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (606)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 1,612,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5833 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
