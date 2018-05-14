3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark WM. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4)