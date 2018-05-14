Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark WM. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 WM "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

