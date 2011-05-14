Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 186

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 115,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1792 MV at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
10575 $
Price in auction currency 10575 USD
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1792 MV at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
41250 $
Price in auction currency 115000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1792 MV at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1792 MV at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

