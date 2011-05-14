1/2 Thaler 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 115,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

