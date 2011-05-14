Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 186
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 115,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
10575 $
Price in auction currency 10575 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
41250 $
Price in auction currency 115000 PLN
