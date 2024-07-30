Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1792 MV - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1792 MV - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 28,705

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1792 with mark MV. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1946 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 27,500. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (11)
Poland Ducat 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ducat 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6488 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Ducat 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7166 $
Price in auction currency 27500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1792 MV at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland Ducat 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 MV at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 MV at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1792 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search