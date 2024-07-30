Ducat 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1792 with mark MV. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1946 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 27,500. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (8)