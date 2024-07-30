Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 28,705
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1792 with mark MV. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1946 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 27,500. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (11)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6488 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7166 $
Price in auction currency 27500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
