Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,376 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 2,320,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Nomisma - October 27, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

