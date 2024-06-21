1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (11) XF (37) VF (29) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS61 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) DETAILS (4) PL (2) Service NGC (21) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

GGN (3)

Janas (2)

Karbownik (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (13)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (24)

Nomisma (2)

Numedux (7)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (28)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (11)