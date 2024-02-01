Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 27,57 g
  • Pure silver (0,7198 oz) 22,3868 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 339

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11884 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
8495 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1792 MV at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1792 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search