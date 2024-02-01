Thaler 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

