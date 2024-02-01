Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 27,57 g
- Pure silver (0,7198 oz) 22,3868 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 339
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11884 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
8495 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
