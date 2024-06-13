Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1792 MW (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1792 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 10 Groszy 1792 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 594,445

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1792 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1792 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

