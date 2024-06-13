Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1792 MW (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 594,445
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1792 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (3)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search