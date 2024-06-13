Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 4,524,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1792 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
