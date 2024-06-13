Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1792 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1792 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,524,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1792 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 MV at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

