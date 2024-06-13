1 Grosz 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1792 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

