1/2 Grosz 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1792 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

