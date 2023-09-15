Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1792 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4589 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
8817 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1792 MV at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

