1/2 Grosz 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1792 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4589 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
8817 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
