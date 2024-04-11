Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1792 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1792 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1792 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,524,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1792 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1792 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
