Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1792 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 28,705
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1792 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (15)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
7677 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5422 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search