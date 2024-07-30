Ducat 1792 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1792 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

