Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1792 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1792 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1792 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 28,705

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1792 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
7677 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5422 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1792 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1792 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search