Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1792 "Crown" with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
1874 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
