Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1792 "Crown" with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
1874 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1792 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

