Schilling (Szelag) 1792 MV "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1792 "Crown" with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

