3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 5,223,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1792
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
