Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 5,223,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

