Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (606)
  • Weight 9,32 g
  • Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,612,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,750. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1467 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 MV at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

