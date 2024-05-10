Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 570,355

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP at auction Numis Poland - July 22, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

