Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 570,355
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search