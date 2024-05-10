3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Сondition XF (3) VF (7) F (2)