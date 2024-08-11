Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1772

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1772 IS King figure
Reverse Ducat 1772 IS King figure
Ducat 1772 IS King figure
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1772 IS King figure
Reverse Ducat 1772 IS King figure
Ducat 1772 IS King figure Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1772 AP King figure
Reverse Ducat 1772 AP King figure
Ducat 1772 AP King figure
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1772 AP
Reverse Ducat 1772 AP
Ducat 1772 AP
Average price 5800 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1772 IS
Reverse Thaler 1772 IS
Thaler 1772 IS
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Thaler 1772 AP
Reverse Thaler 1772 AP
Thaler 1772 AP
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1772 AP Ribbon in hair
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 AP
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 AP
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 AP
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 AP
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Grosz 1772 g
Reverse 1 Grosz 1772 g
1 Grosz 1772 g
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Grosz 1772 AP
Reverse 1 Grosz 1772 AP
1 Grosz 1772 AP
Average price
Sales
0 0
