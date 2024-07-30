Ducat 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1772 with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4408 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

