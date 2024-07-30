Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1772 AP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1772 AP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,576

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1772 with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4408 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5282 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1772 AP at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland Ducat 1772 AP at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1772 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Ducat 1772 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

