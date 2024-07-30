Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 8,576
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1772 with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4408 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
