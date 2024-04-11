Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 570,355

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383451 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1772 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search