3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383451 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition VF (5) F (1)