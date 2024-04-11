Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 570,355
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1772 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383451 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
