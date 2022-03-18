Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 200,996

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1772 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search