2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 200,996
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
