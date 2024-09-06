Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 357,535
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
