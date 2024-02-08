Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1772 g (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 357,535
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1772 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4517 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (6)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
