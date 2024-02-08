1 Grosz 1772 g (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1772 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4517 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (11) No grade (1)