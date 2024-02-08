Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1772 g (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1772 g - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1772 g - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 357,535

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1772 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4517 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 1 Grosz 1772 g at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
