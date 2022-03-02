Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 200,996
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (8)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
