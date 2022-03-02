Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 200,996

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 IS at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

