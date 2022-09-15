Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 361,503

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1772 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search