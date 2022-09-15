Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 361,503
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (7)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search