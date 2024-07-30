Ducat 1772 AP "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1772 "King figure" with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place November 18, 1995.

