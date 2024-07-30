Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1772 AP "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1772 AP "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1772 AP "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,576

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1772 "King figure" with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place November 18, 1995.

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland Ducat 1772 AP "King figure" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of Ducat 1772 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

