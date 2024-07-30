Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1772 AP "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 8,576
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1772 "King figure" with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place November 18, 1995.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- WCN (1)
