Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 10,823
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1772 "Ribbon in hair" with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- WCN (10)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
