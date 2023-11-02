Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 10,823

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1772 "Ribbon in hair" with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1772 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

