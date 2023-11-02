1/2 Thaler 1772 AP "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1772 "Ribbon in hair" with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)