Thaler 1772 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1772 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)