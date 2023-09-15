Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1772 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1772 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1772 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 7,761

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1772 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Thaler 1772 IS at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2753 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1772 IS at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
Poland Thaler 1772 IS at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1772 IS at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1772 IS at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

