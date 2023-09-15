Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1772 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 7,761
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1772 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2753 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
