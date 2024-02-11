Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 361,503
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
