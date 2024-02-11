Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 361,503

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 IS at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

