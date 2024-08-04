Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 16,955

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
934 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1772 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search