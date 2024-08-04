Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 16,955
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search