Thaler 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 7,761
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
