Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 7,761

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland Thaler 1772 AP at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland Thaler 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Poland Thaler 1772 AP at auction Rauch - June 17, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1772 AP at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1772 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1772 AP at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

