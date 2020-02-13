Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 7,131

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1772 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search