1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 7,131
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1772 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
