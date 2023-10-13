Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 694,633
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1778
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
