Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 694,633

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

