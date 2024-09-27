Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1778

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1778 EB
Reverse Ducat 1778 EB
Ducat 1778 EB
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1778 EB
Reverse Thaler 1778 EB
Thaler 1778 EB LITH
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Thaler 1778 EB
Reverse Thaler 1778 EB
Thaler 1778 EB LITU
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1778 EB Ribbon in hair
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1778 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1778 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1778 EB
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1778 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1778 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1778 EB
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1778 EB
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Grosz 1778 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1778 EB
1 Grosz 1778 EB
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 13
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search