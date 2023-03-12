Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1778 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1778 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,138,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1778 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

