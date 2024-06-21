Thaler 1778 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1778 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition XF (12) VF (10) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (6)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stack's (1)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (2)