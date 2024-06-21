Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1778 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITU

Obverse Thaler 1778 EB LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1778 EB LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1778 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10890 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1172 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
Category
Year
Search