Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1778 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITU
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1778
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1778 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10890 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1172 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
