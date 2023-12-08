1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1778 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (33) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Janas (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (3)