Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 21,118
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1778
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1778 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1778 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
