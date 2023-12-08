Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 21,118

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1778 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Aurea - June 12, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1778 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1778 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

