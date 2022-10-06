Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1778 EB. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITH

Obverse Thaler 1778 EB LITH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1778 EB LITH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 20,395

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1778 with mark EB. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1924 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1778 EB at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

