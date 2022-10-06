Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1778 EB. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITH
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 20,395
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1778
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1778 with mark EB. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1924 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
