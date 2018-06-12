Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 24,082
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1778
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
