1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition VF (6)