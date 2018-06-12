Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 24,082

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

