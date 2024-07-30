Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,121
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1778
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1778 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
