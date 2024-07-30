Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1778 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1778 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,121

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1778 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Poland Ducat 1778 EB at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

