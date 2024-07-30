Ducat 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1778 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition XF (1)