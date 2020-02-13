Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 9,972

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 767 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1635 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1778 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search