Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 9,972
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1778
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 767 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1635 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search