1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 20,438
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1778
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1778 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1549 $
Price in auction currency 6750 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1542 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
