Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1778 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 290,090
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1778
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1778 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WCN (3)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1010 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search