3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 2,797,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1787
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
