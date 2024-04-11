Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 2,797,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

