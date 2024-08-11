Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1787

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1787 EB
Reverse Ducat 1787 EB
Ducat 1787 EB
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 18

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 132
Obverse 10 Groszy 1787 EB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1787 EB
10 Groszy 1787 EB
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 34

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1 Grosz 1787 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1787 EB
1 Grosz 1787 EB
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Grosz 1787 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1787 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1787 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 16
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search