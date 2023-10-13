Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (606)
  • Weight 9,32 g
  • Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 841,539

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

