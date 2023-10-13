Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (606)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 841,539
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1787
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1787 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
