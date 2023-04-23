Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 413,540
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1787
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1787 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- GGN (2)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (7)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search