Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1787 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 10 Groszy 1787 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 413,540

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1787 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Numedux - November 6, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Numedux - November 6, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS64+ NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

