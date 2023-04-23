10 Groszy 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1787 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

