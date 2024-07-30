Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 8,247
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1787
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1787 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1758 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3172 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
