Ducat 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1787 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (11) Condition (slab) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (4)