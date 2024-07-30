Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1787 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1787 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,247

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1787 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1758 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3172 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1787 EB at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

