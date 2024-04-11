Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,636,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1787
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1787 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
