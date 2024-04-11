1 Grosz 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1787 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

