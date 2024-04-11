Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1787 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1787 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,636,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1787 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1787 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search