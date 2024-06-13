Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,376 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,622,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (48)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (9)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1787 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) Numismatic auctions
