1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (6) XF (66) VF (42) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

