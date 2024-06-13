Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,376 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,622,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1787
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- GGN (3)
- Janas (2)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (13)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (48)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (9)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search