Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6248 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7736 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1787 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
