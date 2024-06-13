3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6248 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (19) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (4)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (3)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)