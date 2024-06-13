Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1787
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1787 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6248 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7736 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
