Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1787
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1787 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3025 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1787 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search