Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1787 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3025 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - December 5, 1992
Poland 1 Grosz 1787 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - December 5, 1992
Seller GGN
Date December 5, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1787 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

